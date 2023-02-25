Madonna and Andrew Darnell Split After 5 Months Together Amid Grammys Controversy

Madonna is reportedly a single woman. OK! Magazine reports that she has broken up with her her 23-year-old boyfriend, Andrew Darnell, after a tough 2023 Grammy's that left her look being critiqued by the masses. Now, she's reportedly spiraling. But the distress has more to do with her image and questions surrounding it, than a failed relationship. "It was only a very casual thing [with Andrew] so she's not broken-hearted. It's just that it has come at a bad time," a source explained told the magazine. "She's having a bit of a crisis of confidence and this doesn't help."

The source added that it's been a rough start to her year. "She had a lot of fun with Andrew but it was never love or anything like that," the source added. The "Like a Virgin" singer previously dated Ahlamalik Williams, 28, for three years.

As for Darnell, he's already moved on with someone much closer in age, per the source. That apparently stings for the icon. But the source also notes that she's hurt by what took place at the Grammy's after many called her appearance "unrecognizable."

"She said no one cared that she was in the room, and it used to be so different for her," the source added. "She's never been out of favor for so long."

Luckily, she has a new tour to look forward to. The tour is taking place amid her scrapping her highly anticipated biopic.

Variety reports that the movie is on an indefinite hiatus. The project, which Madonna was set to direct herself, is no longer in development at Universal Pictures as she embarks on a world tour. Before the change, Madonna was heavily involved in the creative process, with casting, costumes, and more. Insiders close to Madonna insist she emains committed to making a film about her life one day, just not one day soon.