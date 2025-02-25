Machine Gun Kelly Reveals New Hairstyle Transformation After Megan Fox Split

Machine Gun Kelly is apparently enjoying trying out new looks. The 34-year-old recently showed off a new hairstyle that showed off his light and dark side during an outdoor music session. In a video shared to his Instagram Story on Feb. 20, MGK played his guitar while sitting shirtless on a porch in a tropical setting. While enjoying the music, he turned to the camera and showed off a wavy hairdo of his tresses dyed blonde on one side of his middle part and black on the other.

This isn’t his first makeover since he and Transformers star Megan Fox split. In January, the rapper posted a photo to Instagram where he debuted blonde tresses pulled back into a ponytail while staring out the window. “how can “sources say” when the sources haven’t said anything” he captioned the post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reports have been ongoing regarding their estrangement and their are allegedly not on speaking terms, despite the birth of their first child together nearing.

Weeks after announcing she was pregnant, reports of their breakup hit the net. Everything blew up reportedly over the Thanksgiving holiday, with sources noting that the actress found inappropriate content in the rapper’s phone and asked him to leave their vacation. She’s since purchased a home solo as she prepares for the baby’s birth and attempts to get settled in. MKG is said to be doing all he can to get back in good graces, but Fox’s circle are reportedly holding out hope she doesn’t take him back, noting their cycle of break ups and make ups.

This will be Fox’s fourth child. She has three children with ex-husband, 90210 star Brian Austin Green.

The “Bloody Valentine” rapper is also dad to 15-year-old daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon. In a Feb. 16 post to his Instagram Story, he shared a pic from church alongside emojis of a baby bottle and a man holding a baby, writing, “Church was right on time today. Can’t wait,” seemingly a nod to his excitement for he and Megan’s baby.