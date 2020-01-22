Mac Miller’s Older Brother Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Rapper on Birthday

It’s been nearly a year and half since Mac Miller died of an accidental overdose, and to celebrate the late rapper’s birthday this month his older brother took to social media to post a heartbreaking tribute to the fallen star. Miller’s birth name was Malcolm James McCormick, and his brother Miller McCormick shared a black and white photo of a young Mac Miller while adding a loving memorial in the caption. “Sitting by the window in the hospital after your birth is a good first memory. Mom’s nurse brought mint jelly. Man I’m so proud of you. and I miss you,” he wrote.

“I’m mad that we won’t be sitting on a porch talking about baldness. And babies. Maybe there’s a version of that still. Hard to let go. Wish you were really here. Bet they throw a good party. You’re the best, hope you know it. Funny, kind, messy. Old tender wisdom. Love you, love you. Big smelly bear hug,” McCormick added.

A number of Miller’s fans have since commented on the post, with one writing, “Your brother truly was a blessing on this planet. He is so loved. Thinking of you and your family today.”

“The most dope angel around, so much love for him and this new album too, we’re all so lucky that we get to hear it,” another user said.

“I can feel your pain through this words. We all miss him so much keep going miller. He will always be by your side,” someone else commented.

“Your brother broke the code and figured out how to live forever… I can’t imagine the hole that not having his physical form has created in you and your family… But Malcolm lives brother,” a fourth user offered.

“He paved a road for so many people to understand themselves and with that he lives in everyone who listen to his words and felt emotion. It won’t ever quite be the same but know that he created The Most Dope Family anyone could ask for. One Love,” the user went on to say.

Miller passed away on Sept. 7, 2018, after being found unresponsive in his Studio City home by his personal assistant, who called for help and provided CPR until first responders arrived. Paramedics who responded to the 911 call were unable to revive the rapper, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Earlier this month, Miller’s final album, Circles, was released posthumously, as a memorial to the beloved hip-hop artist.