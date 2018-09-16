Mac Miller Left His Parents in Charge of His Estate

Mac Miller had a will in place in the event of his death, leaving his parents as the trustees of his estate.

The rapper passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 7 of an apparent overdose, though toxicology test results are still pending to confirm.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to The Blast, Miller set up a trust in 2013 and executed the will at the time. He was 21 years old when he made the arrangements, and named his parents as trustees, along with a lawyer named David Byrnes who serves as the administrator of the estate.

If the lawyer cannot fulfill his obligations under the trust, the rapper’s brother Miller McCormick was entrusted to fill in as administrator. McCormick is also named as a trustee in the rapper’s trust.

The outlet reports the the document did not reveal how much money Miller’s estate is actually worth at this time.

As previously reported, Miller was found dead at his San Fernando Valley home. According to previous reports, his body was autopsied a few days after his death, though the cause of death determination was deferred pending the results of a toxicology report, which could come in a few weeks.

After the autopsy, the body was flown to Pittsburgh, where the family organized a Jewish memorial for Miller. His fans also honored him in the city in a public vigil at one of his favorite parks.

Reports also surfaced earlier Saturday that the family plans to bury Miller at Homewood Cemetery in Pittsburgh, a place that inspired him in his music as he was growing up.

“We used to hang out in the cemetery at night, when no one’s there,” Miller said in an interview, The Blast writes. “In fourth grade, I remember going in there with shit to smoke, then trying to smoke it to see what would happen to us. I started smoking way before I started drinking.”

Miller was last seen alive the night of Thursday, Sept. 6. The “Ladders” rapper was reportedly watching the season opener with friends at his Los Angeles home.

He also shared clips to Instagram showing him playing music, as well as listening to a vinyl LP of his latest album, Swimming.

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” a statement released by Miller’s family the day of his passing read. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”