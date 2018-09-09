Mac Miller’s Ex-Girlfriend Breaks Silence Following His Death

An ex-girlfriend of Mac Miller, Nomi Leasure, wrote a touching tribute to the late rapper before he died.

Leasure posted a screenshot of her story on Instagram on Friday, just hours after Miller’s passing. According to a report by PEOPLE, she dated Miller from the time they were in high school until 2016. She even moved across the country with the rapper when he first relocated to Los Angeles.

“Wrote this nearly a week ago, about a person who changed my life forever,” she captioned the Instagram post.

“So grateful we had our final moment. Our clarity, cleaning of the air,” she added. “You changed my life. I, yours. The residual effects of your passion ripple on. You are not gone. Not in the least.

“If you had seen him sitting there you’d have first noticed his bouncing knees — an anxious habit — that threw the ceiling lights off kilter and caused an eerie pulsing in the bulbs,” she wrote. “He was nervous, it was palpable. Perhaps something stronger than beer would be advised. Then again, likely not.

“She breezed through the door, late,” Leasure went on. “She had terrible stomach pains and kept fixing her top. The place was familiar to them both. Didn’t the guilty always return to the scene of the crime? She drank martinis, needed something strong, The smile they exchanged was not forced.”

Leasure’s full piece was published on peek-mag.com, just days before Miller’s death on Friday. Titled “The Art of Healing Part V: Return,” it is the story of a former couple meeting for drinks two years after their breakup. Leasure made clear it was directly related to her split with Miller in her post on Friday. However, she made no further public comments about the story or Miller. At the end of her story, the fictional couple seems to come to terms with their history.

Leasure, 27, posted countless photos of Miller over the years. The two were together until 2015, with some reports claiming that their relationship went all the way back to middle school. Miller, in turn, wrote many songs that were believed to be about Leasure, though he typically declined to confirm or deny these ideas.

“You was there before the fancy cars and / You was there when I was just a starving artist / when the car was having trouble starting / Now we got our own apartment/ same box for the mail/ Same hamper for the laundry, the food in the fridge is stale.”

Miller was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home around noon on Friday, according to a report by TMZ. Authorities have not released his official cause of death, though the main suspect is a drug overdose. Miller was 26.