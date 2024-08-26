Nicki Minaj Sued for Slander

A die-hard fan filed a lawsuit against Nicki Minaj this weekend, accusing her of reputational harm, emotional distress and financial loss. The plaintiff, Tameer Peak, is a part of Minaj's "Barbz" fan community, and claims that the rapper took advantage of his participation in that space only to turn on him later. Minaj's lawyer felt confident that Peak's case would be dropped, according to a report by TMZ.

Peak's lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by TMZ reporters. It tells the complete 15-year-long story of Peak's dedication to Minaj, including his participation in online fandom. Peak argued that his avid use of platforms like X helped promote Minaj's 2023 album Pink Friday 2, and that she benefited financially from it. Peak pointed out how Minaj is an active user of social media, and he claims that in 2017 he was mistakenly caught in her crosshairs there.

Peak referred to 2017 as Minaj's "Nicki hate train phase," and said that he was one of many fans she accused of being a "paid mole sent to sabotage her" at the time. He claimed that Minaj ridiculed him – not just online but in person in one 2020 episode. According to the lawsuit, Minaj invited Peak to her hotel in 2020 during Super Bowl weekend, only to ambush him with an Instagram Live broadcast where she mocked him in front of 100,000 viewers. He said that Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty then battered him.

After that, peak said that his reputation in the Barb community online was tarnished, providing various messages and posts to support this case. He continued to ineract, however, and was frustrated when Minaj allegedly mocked him in subsequent livestreams. Finally, Minaj accused Peak of being a "stalker," and claimed he impersonated members of her team.

Minaj's lawyer seems intent on denying many of Peak's claims outright. In a statement given to TMZ, he said: "Mr. Peak has been harassing Nicki on social media for years on end to no avail. He has now graduated to seeking to shake her down financially with manifestly false allegations and legally frivolous claims. He will regret having gone down this disreputable road when he is forced to pay her legal fees as required by California law."

Peak it seeking $5 million in damages from Minaj. So far, Minaj and her professional reps have not responded publicly to this case.