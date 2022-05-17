Mac Miller: Drug Dealer Connected to Rapper's Death Gets Hard Prison Sentence

✖

One of the drug dealers involved in Mac Miller's death has been sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison. According to a report by CBS Los Angeles, 49-year-old Stephen Walter was just sentenced to 210 months in federal prison. Sources at the U.S. Attorney's Office passed on the news but did not give details on Walter's sentencing hearing.

Walter pleaded guilty to charges related to Miller's death a year ago, but he was just sentenced recently. He made a public apology to Miller's family at the time, acknowledging that his "actions caused a lot of pain... For that I'm truly remorseful. I'm not the type of person that wants to hurt anyone." Walter had previously agreed to a plea bargain in this case, but his sentence was increased slightly when he was caught selling drugs again after Miller's death.

Miller died on Sept. 7, 2018, at the age of 26. The rapper was beloved by fans, friends, colleagues and critics alike, and was renowned for paying his success and good fortune forward. He also had a well-documented struggle with substance abuse and addiction, though many fans believed he was clean and sober before his passing. Miller's autopsy showed a mixture of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl in his system at the time of his death, which was ruled an accidental overdose.

Walter is one of three men charged in the case. Authorities argue that all three dealers knew that they were disguising fentanyl as more standardized prescription medication — in this case, Percocet. Authorities say that Walter provided the counterfeit pills to 39-year-old Ryan Michael Reavis who delivered them to 30-year-old Cameron Pettit, who then delivered them to Miller. All three men were indicted together on charges of conspiracy and distribution of drugs resulting in death.

Reavis was the first one sentenced in this case back on April 18, 2022. He pleaded guilty to the distribution charge and received just under 11 years in prison. Both Reavis and Walter denied any knowledge that the pills were laced with fentanyl throughout the sentencing process. Walter said he had "no idea," and that he "would've stopped" distributing the pills if he was aware. He added: "I'm still taking responsibility for everything that happened. I accept responsibility."

The case against Pettit is on hold for reasons not fully clear to the public. A report by PEOPLE indicates that Pettit may have acknowledged some awareness that the pills were laced when he sold them to Miller. Miller's music is available now on most major music streaming platforms, including the posthumous album Circles.