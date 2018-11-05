Mac Miller Coroner’s Report Reveals New Details of Rapper’s Death

Mac Miller’s cause of death was officially revealed on Monday, and according to TMZ, the coroner’s report included some grisly details.

Warning: disturbing and graphic details ahead.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Miller passed away on Sept. 7 in his home in California’s San Fernando Valley. From the beginning, it was presumed that he had suffered a drug overdose, and on Monday, those suspicions were confirmed. Toxicology reports showed that Miller had taken a deadly cocktail of different drugs before his death.

Miller was reportedly found in a “praying position,” kneeling on his bed, bent over so that his face was touching his knees. In the 911 call, his assistant described him as “blue,” suggesting he had already been dead for some time. The rapper reportedly had a cut about a quarter of an inch long on the bridge of his nose, and he was bleeding from one nostril.

Beside Miller’s bed was an empty bottle of alcohol. Other drugs and paraphernalia was spread throughout the house. The coroner noted that Miller’s system contained non-lethal amounts of each of the drugs he had taken, but the combination of them all together led to his death.

Miller had a rolled-up $20 bill in his pocket, which was coated with a white powder residue on the inside. His iPad reportedly had lines of the same white residue along the screen, and two baggies of the same powder were found elsewhere.

The rapper also had prescription pill bottles in his bathroom. These included Xanax, Oxycodone and Hydrocodone, as well as a generic analogue for Adderall. Xanax treats anxiety, while Adderall is a stimulant to treat ADHD. Oxycodone and hydrocodone are opioids.

The coroner’s conclusion was that “mixed drug toxicology” took Miller’s life. The most important factors involved were the alcohol and cocaine — drugs with opposite effects — and fentanyl. Fentanyl is a is a highly potent opioid that has been linked to prominent celebrity deaths, including Prince and Tom Petty.

The coroner also made a diagram of all of Miller’s tattoos as part of their report. They took special note of the banner on his chest reading “No Woman No Cry,” and his own “Most Dope” phrase on his ribs. The rapper also had a portrait of Albert Einstein sticking his tongue out on his shoulder, and an inscription on his forearm reading, “Only so much time left in this crazy world.”

Miller made no secret of his battles with substance abuse, mental health and even suicidal thoughts. He addressed these topics at length in his self-released mixtape Faces back in 2014.