Lorde Refuses to Perform at Grammys Over Song Dispute

Lorde will not perform at the Grammys due to a reported song choice dispute.

The 21-year-old singer backed out of a planned performance when the ceremony‘s producers refused to let her sing one of her own songs, sources told TMZ.

Lorde wanted to perform a song from her 2017 album Melodrama, which is nominated for Album of the Year, but producers would not allow that. They would only let her perform as part of a planned Tom Petty tribute.

The producers offered her a slot to perform Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “American Girl” during the segment, but she turned it down.

She reportedly is also refusing to appear on the Grammys‘ red carpet, as well. It is unclear if this means Lorde will skip the ceremony in its entirety or if she will simply bypass the customary red carpet entrance.

Sources also told the outlet that the other four nominees, all males, were offered chances to perform their own songs during the ceremony. Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Childish Gambino accepted the offer, but Jay-Z turned it down.

Lorde has not publicly commented on the dispute.

The singer-songwriter did perform at one of the Grammy weekend events, the MusiCares Gala. She honored Fleetwood Mac at the ceremony and was beaming about the experience afterwards.

She shared a photo of herself with Stevie Nicks and wrote “heart = full.”

The Grammys will air Sunday at 7:30 PM ET on CBS.

