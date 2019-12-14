Lizzo Rocks Silver Beetlejuice-Inspired Outfit During iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 at Madison Square Garden

Lizzo turned heads with her outfit as she hit a career high-point on Friday, performing at Madison Square Garden for the Z100 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. The “Truth Hurts” singer headlined the show, proving that her years of hard work with no guaranteed pay-off were all worth it. The wore a big smile on the red carpet before changing into her stage outfit.

Lizzo has been climbing to new heights of mainstream fame this year, from her breakout album to her roles in major motion pictures. On Friday, she checked yet another huge item off of her to-do list by performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City — one of the world’s most iconic venues. She arrived at the event in an eye-catching checkered silver and black dress.

Lizzo’s dress featured one exposed shoulder and one long sleeve, with an over-sized bow at the top. The black and sliver checkers ran all the way down the mini-skirt, and she matched it with silver makeup and a glittering diamond ring. The singer wore high-heeled boots that ended just over the ankle.

Lizzo posed with other celebrities at the event as well, including One Direction’s Niall Horan, singer Camila Cabello and actress Katie Holmes. Finally, she took the stage, where she changed into a Santa Claus-style outfit.

Lizzo performed in a skin-tight red suit that appeared to be velvet, with luxurious white fur around the sleeves and the low collar. She wore a black corset as well, and her back-up dancers wore similar Christmas-themed costumes.

Lizzo put on a huge show for fans, but she also took a moment to get emotional about this achievement. Between songs, she talked about how long she had waited to grace that particular stage, and how much it meant to her.

“‘I’ve always dreamed of performing at Madison Square Garden. You made my dreams come true tonight. I’ve never performed for this many people before,” she said. “Thank you for accepting me for who I am. If 20,000 people can accept me for who I am, the whole world can accept you for who you are.”

“Don’t ever let someone tell you what you can’t be, cause you the juice,” she added, as a way of transitioning into her hit song.

Lizzo has been in the headlines a lot recently with fans and casual viewers debating her outfit at the L.A. Lakers game last weekend. While not all the commentary has been kind, it has accelerated the conversation that Lizzo‘s work brings up about body-positivity and the treatment of bigger performers in the media. Hopefully she is still up for handling this level of scrutiny.