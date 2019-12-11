Lizzo: Joe Rogan and ‘Daily Show’ Alum Michelle Wolf Weigh in on Controversial Lakers Outfit

By now, you’ve likely heard that Lizzo recently came under fire for an outfit she wore to the Dec. 8 Lakers game. At the event, the singer wore a black T-shirt dress which featured a cut out in the back that showed off her bare behind in a thong. Following her appearance, many have voiced either their disapproval or their excitement over her get-up. And now, even Joe Rogan and Michelle Wolf are speaking out about her look.

Daily Show alum Wolf joined Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, and the conversation turned towards Lizzo. As Wolf explained, she was at the same Lakers game that Lizzo went to recently. Naturally, the two then discussed the biggest talking point from the singer’s appearance — her outfit.

Rogan brought up a tweet from Lil Duval in which the rapper said, “Question ladies, why when a regular size girl dresses half naked y’all hate it but when a big girl do it y’all praise it?”

Wolf then interjected to give her own take on Lizzo and her outfit.

“Well, my biggest problem with it is that you’ll see all these women I’m sure being like, ‘She’s just confident. She’s confident,’” she said. “And I’m like, ‘Why does it still have to be… it doesn’t matter it’s still wrapped up in women needing to feel sexy to feel confident.’ Or you could just be a really good artist.”

They ended their discussion by saying that Lizzo is new to the scene, so this whole world of celebrity is new to her as a result.

Wolf and Rogan weren’t the only ones who were critical of Lizzo, as many users on social media spoke out about her behind-baring look.

“Wow, can’t believe she would show up like that (and they let her in with her butt hanging out) at a family event,” one person wrote. “I think she’s sexy, but she shouldn’t be dressed like that there.”

While there are plenty who had something to say about her outfit, Lizzo herself remains unbothered in the face of this backlash. According to Popbuzz, the singer released a statement about the matter and discussed how she’s ignoring the haters.

“Who I am and the essence of me and the things I choose to do as a grown a— woman can inspire you to do the same,” she said. “You don’t have to be like me, you need to be like you and never ever let somebody stop you, or shame you from being yourself. This is who I’ve always been.”

