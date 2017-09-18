Linkin Park Announces Chester Bennington Tribute Show

Linkin Park will be paying tribute to the band’s late frontman, Chester Bennington, in a one-night-only celebration.

The rock group announced that they will be performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Friday, October 27 as a way to honor Bennington, who committed suicide on July 20.

The press release for the concert reveals that the band’s five remaining members will be joined by “a number of other artists.” The band members indicated that their fees from the event will be donated to Music For Relief’s One More Light Fund, according to Variety.

On Monday morning, Linkin Park premiered the official video for their album title track, “One More Light.”

“Initially, the song had not been scheduled as a single, but the strong connection with fans in the weeks following Bennington’s passing brought the track to the forefront,” the press release reads.

The video for the song was directed by Joe Hahn, who is the DJ of the band.

“It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it,” Hahn said. “I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people who need it. As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people who connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people who want that connection.”

Mike Shinoda, who is the band’s rhythm guitarist and lead songwriter, also spoke out about the song.

“‘One More Light’ was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end,” says Mike Shinoda. “In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can’t wait to see you again.”

Pre-sale for tickets begins on Tuesday, September 19. General sale begins Friday, September 22.

