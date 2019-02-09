Lindsey Buckingham Hospitalized: Fleetwood Mac Singer Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery

Lindsey Buckingham, the former lead singer of Fleetwood Mac, was hospitalized and underwent emergency open heart surgery last week, according to his wife.

Buckingham’s spouse, Kristen, posted a photo of the rock legend in a hospital bed alongside a reveal of the health scare.

He is now recuperating at home and each day he is stronger than the last,” Kristen wrote. “While he and his heart are doing well, the surgery resulted in vocal cord damage. While it is unclear if the damage is permanent, we are hopeful it is not. This past year has been a very stressful and difficult year for our family to say the least. But despite all of this, our gratitude for life trumps all obstacles we have faced at this moment.”

“We feel so fortunate that he’s alive. As does he. He looks forward to recovery and putting this behind him. Needless to say, all touring and shows currently schedule have been put on pause for the moment as he gathers the strength to heal completely.”

Kristen went on to encourage Fleetwood Mac fans to seek preventative care if you have any symptoms or a familial risk of heart disease.

“Our family thought it was important to share what’s happening with Lindsey with the hope that inspires someone else to seek preventative care,” she wrote. “Lindsey’s family has a history of heart issues, having lost both his father at 56 and his brother at 46 to heart-related illness.If anyone is experiencing the mildest of symptoms, we encourage you to seek care of a physician.”

Kristen then closed her note with appreciation to those close to the Buckingham family.

“We are so thankful for the kind and generous love given by the eople surrounding Lindsey, me and our kids during this emotional time. We can’t thank you enough for all you did for our family. We will never forget you. XO.”

Buckingham was a member of Fleetwood Mac from 1975–1987 and 1997–2018. Despite being the band’s lead singer and guitarist throughout their heyday and their latest reunion tours, he was allegedly kicked out of the band in 2018. The ousting reportedly stemmed from disagreements around the band’s next tour, which went on without Buckingham.

He has since transitioned to playing more solo shows as his ex-bandmates, including Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood, tour under the Fleetwood Mac name.

