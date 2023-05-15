Lil Wayne Stops Concert After Just 30 Minutes, Blasts Audience

Lil Wayne ended his Welcome to Tha Carter Tour on a bad note Saturday night in Los Angeles. He canceled the show in the middle of the performance, accusing the audience of not being as energetic as he hoped. The concert at The Wiltern Theatre in Koreatown was also being live-streamed for $15 and started over an hour late.

The concert was supposed to start at 9 p.m. PDT, but Lil Wayne didn't reach the stage until after 10 p.m. PDT, reports HipHopDX. He ran through a hits-packed setlist, even calling 2 Chainz to the stage for "Duffle Bag Boy." In the middle of his set, Lil Wayne gave up the stage for his Young Money artists Lil Twist, Yaj Kader, and Allan Cubas.

I will never go to another Lil Wayne concert again after he arrived 3.5 hours late then performed for 30 had intermission put his new artist to perform then came out and canceled the rest of the concert because the crowd wasn’t hype enough for his new artist. #wiltern #lilwayne pic.twitter.com/hB9u4DfHof — Empress (@HerNameIsEmpres) May 14, 2023

When Cubas was about to perform his second song, Wayne suddenly returned to the stage. He stopped Cubas and grabbed the microphone to tell the singer it was time to end the show because the audience wasn't hyped up.

"We appreciate it, but we ain't about to be bending over backwards for these folks. We work too hard for this s—. We work way too hard," Lil Wayne told Cubas. "This my muthaf— artist Allan, that was Twist, that was Yaj; we are Young Money. We appreciate y'all time." Lil Wayne then put the microphone on the stage and walked off.

The audience was confused at first, with some cheering. They waited another 10 minutes, with some even chanting for Lil Wayne to come out. The lights came up and the audience was told to leave.

Fans were disgusted by the scene. "I'll never look at Lil Wayne the same after tonight. He really cancelled his concert mid-show bc the audience (I am the audience) sat down while he took a smoke and piss break," one person tweeted, adding that Ticketmaster should give refunds.

"Went to the Lil Wayne concert tonight. We waited 3 hours for him," another fan wrote. "Then it was lit it was cool then he brought out some of his new artists along with Lil Twist they was whack. wayne got mad and canceled the show. I'm still in disbelief like he really did that. smh."

Another vowed to never go to another Lil Wayne concert. "I will never go to another Lil Wayne concert again after he arrived 3.5 hours late then performed for 30 had intermission put his new artist to perform then came out and canceled the rest of the concert because the crowd wasn't hype enough for his new artist," they wrote.

This is the second time Lil Wayne disappointed fans during the Welcome to Tha Carter Tour. In April, he canceled a show in Atlanta with just 24 hours notice. The "Kant Nobody" rapper cited "unforeseen circumstances" for the postponement and apologized to fans. The show is supposed to be rescheduled but no new date has been announced yet.