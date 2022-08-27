Lil Wayne Allegedly Assaulted His Assistant

A former assistant is accusing Lil Wayne of assault. Andrew Williams has sued the "A Milli" rapper, Young Money Entertainment and a company called Signature Flight Support for unspecified damages, alleging he was struck in the jaw during a dispute aboard Wayne's private jet. Hip Hop DX reports he accuses the defendants of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, wrongful termination, and negligence. The alleged incident in question happened on June 10 when Williams booked Wayne a private plane. While boarded, Wayne reportedly began arguing with the pilot, and Williams felt he had to intervene in the conflict before it turned physical. Wayne is said to have become upset over Williams stepping in, turned to him, and allegedly connected a punch to his jaw. "The combination of a closed fist and the numerous rings and large jewelry on the hands of [Wayne] caused great harm to [Williams]," the court docs note.

Williams said he sought medical attention at a local urgent care. He says the only communication from Wayne and Young Money was reportedly a letter demanding he return a missing Bluetooth speaker and company backpack. Williams says he suffered physical and emotional trauma. The court documents note that he "incurred general damages including incurring medical expenses in amounts to be proven at trial" and also cite "humiliation and mental anguish" that he experienced at the hands of the rapper.

"Lil Wayne was willful and malicious and was intended to oppress and cause injury to [Williams]. [Williams] is therefore entitled to an award of punitive damages," the suit reads. Williams also says he was wrongfully terminated.

"This termination was done despite Lil Wayne being aware of and causing [Williams'] status as a victim of a crime," Williams' lawyer notes, claiming Wayne fired Williams "based on his race and color in violation" of California law. Wayne has not responded to the lawsuit nor publicly commented.