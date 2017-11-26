Lil Peep Reportedly Never Woke up From a Nap When He Died

Lil Peep, the promising rapper who died this month at 21 years old, took a nap before a Tucson, Ariz. show and never woke up, police said.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, Peep’s manager told police he took a nap at 5:45 p.m., before he was set to take the stage in Tucson on Nov. 15. A short time later, she checked on him and heard him snoring and breathing. She tried to wake him up, but couldn’t, so she decided to let him sleep.

When his other manager checked in on him later, Peep was unresponsive. His team performed CPR, but he could not be revived.

Police suspect a drug overdose as the cause of death. They reportedly found Xanax pills, marijuana and an unknown tan powder in Peep’s tour bus.

Peep’s real name was Gustav Åhr. He admitted to struggling with suicidal thoughts and drug abuse in an interview with the New York Times. He built a close connection with his fans and credited music with saving his life in the past.

“They tell me that it saved their lives. They say that I stopped them from committing suicide, which is a beautiful thing,” Peep said of his fans. “It’s great for me to hear. It helps. It boosts me, because music saved my life as well.”

Peep was known for mixing emo and hip-hop, and used SoundCloud and YouTube to build an online fanbase. He recorded a handful of mixtapes in 2015 and 2016. In August, he released his only album, Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1.

“I am shocked and heartbroken,” First Access Entertainment CEO Sarah Stennett, who worked with Peep, told The Guardian. “I do not believe Peep wanted to die, this is so tragic. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing…I have spoken to his mother and she asked me to convey that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life.”