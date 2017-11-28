Text Messages Could Be Key to Police Investigation of Lil Peep’s Overdose

Rapper Lil Peep, real name Gustav Åhr, died in Tuscon, AZ, on Nov. 15, and police have opened an investigation into the musician’s death after a series of private messages surfaced that may shed new light onto the singer’s passing.

TMZ reports that the messages, sent from a woman named Mariah Bons, indicated that Peep had gotten “high” and then fallen asleep.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bons allegedly sent a message to a friend that reads, “GBC [Lil Peep] high af because of me and my friend lol.”

She also allegedly wrote, “He passed the f— out my brother called and I tried to get him to say hi to my brother but he wouldn’t wake up …”

TMZ previously reported that police were investigating whether the opioid fentanyl played a role in the musician’s death, with authorities looking into whether Xanax pills taken by the 21-year-old before his death were laced with the substance.

Before his death, Peep posted a video on social media in which he said he had taken prescription drugs and other substances. “I’m good, I’m not sick,” he said in the clip.

The rapper’s older brother Karl Åhr, who goes by Oskar, told People that he believes Peep’s death was an accident.

“We [the family] have heard there was some sort of substance he did not expect to be involved in the substance he was taking,” Oskar said. “He thought he could take what he did, but he had been given something and he didn’t realize what it was.”

“It was an accident, it really was an accident.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @lilpeep