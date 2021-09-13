Lil Nas X Oozes Little Richard and Rick James Style in Stunning VMAs Red Carpet Attire

The red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards always features showstopping ensembles and the 2021 VMAs proved to be no different. The annual award ceremony was held this year on Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. The biggest names in music walked the red carpet and delivered some much talked about fashions. Lil’ Nas X is a standout this time around.

The “Old Town Road” singer shined in a purple suit, inspired by a mixture of Rock N’ Roll/Funk icon Rick James and the one and only Prince. X even rocked a long and curly wig to complete the look and butterfly chandelier earrings. The 22-year-old’s suit was equipped with sparkles and a cape. But more than his outfit, X gushed over his highly-anticipated performance, telling Entertainment Tonight, “[It’s] going to be really sexy. It’s gonna be a VMA moment.”

X is in the middle of promoting his forthcoming album MONTERO, which the promotional rollout included a prosthetic baby bump with him pretending to be pregnant with an album. He made sure to leave the baby bump at home, telling the media outlet, “I had to suck my belly in today, [but] the baby is very much here, it will be here in five days.” The album is due out Sept. 17 and will feature his singles “Call Me By Your Name,” “Sun Goes Down,” and “Industry Baby.”

His performance was VMA worthy, as he promised. He hit the stage in pink hot pants branded with MONTERO with steamy choreography before ditching the pants for sparkling underwear and twerking. X performed “Industry Baby” and was introduced by POSE star Billy Porter, dripping in gold. He came out on stage accompanied by a full marching band. Immediately following his performance, X asked his Twitter followers, “Did u guys like my performance?”