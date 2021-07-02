Lil' Kim Fires Back at 50 Cent After He Mocks Her BET Awards Outfit

✖

Lil’ Kim is clapping back at 50 Cent after the "21 Questions" rapper mocked her BET Awards look. Sharing a meme comparing Kim's white hooded ensemble to a picture of an owl, 50 commented, "Who did this s—, [side eye emoji] this ain’t right." Lil’ Kim noticed the post and was quick to acknowledge the look wasn't her best, but she still didn't appreciate 50 Cent joking about it.

Sharing the meme herself with several crying laughing emojis, the "No Time" rapper wrote, "The accuracy [crying laughing] Hilarious [crying laughing] I ain’t bothered not one bit. My family & friends more mad than me." She continued that she's still a "bad b—" and that "s— like this don’t move me one way or another." That's when Kim turned her attention to 50 Cent, with whom she's long had a feud.

"[50 Cent] I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down. Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go," she wrote. As for her husband, Kim had a message for anyone insulting him: "All y’all can go to hell. Not Respectfully." The music icon added that she plans on addressing her whole situation with 50 Cent in her upcoming book The Queen Bee, coming in November. She concluded, "Be Blessed every one, stay positive."

50 and Lil’ Kim have a history of bad blood, first collaborating for her 2003 hit "Magic Stick." She told the Associated Press in 2005, "I can’t front. I don’t have a lot of respect for 50 Cent because his music is hardcore… violent." She continued that while she loves his music "sometimes," she felt like he "carries that on" to his personal life, which Kim said was "not a great message."

"I think he promotes it," she added. When asked about any beef between the two, Lil’ Kim asked, "How can a man have beef with a woman? Whatever, that’s just not cool." She said of 50's career success, "If I was selling six, seven million records, I’m not mad at anyone! How can you still be angry at people, still want to come at people? You’re making money, you’re selling millions of records, you should do something with that leverage."