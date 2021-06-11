50 Cent Delivers Shade With Comment on Saweetie and James Harden Dating Rumors

✖

One of the more outlandish celebrity gossip stories lately was the rumor that NBA superstar James Harden sent rapper Saweetie $100k over Cashapp in exchange for a date. Harden denied the rumor on Instagram, calling the whole thing fake. "I'm tired of people creating these fake a-- stories knowing I really don't speak on bulls---," Harden said. "Leave me out of all the weird s---. S--- trash. Back to my real life. I really stay out the way. Cashapp 100K? Beat it." However, he does not confirm or deny whether or not they were dating.

Still, the rumor got people talking, and rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson shared his opinion on the rumor on Instagram. "Wait he a super star, why the f--- is he paying a b---- to go on a date,"Jackson asked. "See what you did [Quavo] they don’t know what they like till they see somebody with it SMH LOL Help me understand this!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

Saweetie dated Migos member Quavo for three years before the former couple broke up in March, with alleged infidelity on Quavo's part. "I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character," the "Best Friends" rapper tweeted after the news broke. "Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation."

Saweetie also addressed the painful split during her interview and photoshoot for W Magazine in May, but is refusing to dwell on the past. "I have goals," she explained. "In quarantine, I did a lot of mood-boarding. I had mood boards for fashion, music, and lifestyle. Lifestyle would be, what kind of cars do I want to have? What kind of house? When do I want to have kids? If I want to be a fashion girl, how far do I go with that? If you want to be successful, you have to be detailed in life." Could a date with James Harden been on her vision board, even without the $100k?