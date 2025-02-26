Liam Payne’s Blood Alcohol Content at the Time of His Death Revealed

More information about Liam Payne’s condition at the time of his death are being released. Page Six reports the One Direction member’s blood-alcohol content was four times the legal limit when he died. The singer died after a fatal fall from his hotel balcony in Argentina while under the influence of a variety of substances.

He had “alcohol concentrations of up to 2.7 grams per liter in blood at the time of death,” according to a press release by the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No. 14 from Friday. Per Alcohol.com, 2.7 grams per liter equals .27 percent in blood alcohol concentration (BAC), which could lead to confusion, feeling dazed and disorientation. The legal limit in Argentina is 0.05 percent. Payne was also confirmed to have had “cocaine metabolites, methylecgonine, benzoylecgomine, cocaethylene and the medication sertraline” in his system, per officials.

Per the autopsy findings, Payne died from multiple traumas that led to internal and external bleeding, including a cranial fracture. While trying to escape his hotel room via the balcony, he reportedly passed out while climbing the balcony. Hotel employees locked Payne in the room from the outside after he’d been reported to have been acting erratically throughout the day. A toxicology report also revealed he had the drug pink cocaine in his system when he died.

Five people were later charged in connection to his death. Hotel manager Gilda Martin; receptionist Esteban Grassi, who made the 911 call moments before Payne’s death; and the singer’s friend Rogelio “Roger” Nores were charged with manslaughter. Braian Paiz and Ezequiel Pereyra were charged with supplying drugs to Payne.

Per security camera footage, “Payne went down to reception to ask for money” in the early hours of Oct. 14. The text messages showed that Payne told Paiz that he had “100 US dollars” when the latter said that “the guy with the cigar just answered me, come later if you want.”