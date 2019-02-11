Liam Hemsworth Missing From 2019 Grammys After Apparent Hospitalization

Fans wondering why Liam Hemsworth wasn’t by wife Miley Cyrus‘ side at the 61st Grammy Awards Sunday night may have an answer. Earlier in the day, Rebel Wilson revealed that Hemsworth was hospitalized overnight Saturday.

“He texted us this morning — he was in hospital overnight, so hopefully he will be fine,” Hemsworth’s Isn’t It Romantic co-star told Extra on Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s unclear why Hemsworth was admitted to the hospital, but neither he nor Cyrus have publicly spoken about it.

Cyrus was front and center during two performances Sunday night: first during a duet with Shawn Mendes, then as part of a tribute to her godmother, Dolly Parton, who was celebrated as MusiCares Person of the Year. Stars like Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town and Maren Morris also helped celebrate Parton.

“[Parton’s] the most non-judgmental person I’ve ever [known] in the world,” Cyrus told PEOPLE at a separate event honoring Parton on Friday.

Sunday night, instead of walking the red carpet before the 2019 Grammys with her new husband, Cyrus posed with her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. Her sister, Noah Cyrus, also attended and sat with her famous family.

Ahead of music’s biggest night, Cyrus shared an adorable throwback of herself and Billy Ray. The photo shows a young Cyrus arm-in-arm with her country singer dad in his heyday, complete with an exaggerated mullet and five o’clock shadow.

On our way to the Grammys like…. @billyraycyrus pic.twitter.com/4UAXOtCHiq — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 10, 2019

“On our way to the Grammys like…” Cyrus captioned the sweet photo.

Following Friday’s Person of the Year event, Billy Ray gushed over his daughter and Parton alike. “What a night! Congratulations [Dolly Parton]! We had so much fun celebratin’ you!” he tweeted. “And [Miley Cyrus]! Wow! What a performance of [“Islands in the Stream”] with you, [Shawn Mendes], and [Mark Ronson]! Absolutely beautiful #ProudDad.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who met on the set of 2010’s The Last Song, married in an intimate ceremony in Nashville in December. On Friday, Hemsworth revealed that Cyrus took his last name after the nuptials.

“[She is] Miley Ray Hemsworth now, actually,” he said on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “She will still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which is great. … She was like, ‘No, of course I’m taking your name.’”