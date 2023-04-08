DJ Loses All Her Personal Belongings in Theft: 'I'm Devastated'

An EDM fan-favorite's life was just turned upside down after a theft. Level Up (real name Sonya Broner) had all her personal items stolen in a theft this past week. While she did not release any specific details on the incident, she told fans that all her belongings, including tech that's essential for her DJ sets, are now missing. As a result, Level Up had to cancel her planned San Diego appearance.

"Hey guys I am so heartbroken," Level Up tweeted on Thursday. "pretty much everything I own was stolen. Laptop, backup hard drives, my clothes, personal belongings, usbs with my sets everything is completely gone. I'm working my ass off to rebuild my sets for tour and all the music files I lost. I'm devastated at all of the work that is gone. If any music homies can send me anything it would be very much appreciated Unfortunately I will not be able to make my San Diego show tonight but Grabbitz has been added!"

Level Up's next step was to replace was she could, including her passport. She added, "I'm home trying to replace my belongings and trying to file for a new passport, but I will be back for the Palladium shows and the rest of the tour."

The dubstep artist, known for songs like "Scared of the Dark" and "Satan Works Alone," has involved police in the matter. However, they have apparently haven't been able to do much. "Yes I've filed a police report and no they aren't doing anything to help," Level Up wrote, adding, "love u all so much and I'm trying my absolute hardest to stay positive."

Luckily the musician was able to get enough of her materials together to perform her weekend shows. She tweeted on Friday: "Spent the last 2 days rebuilding my entire set and I'm READY TO GO INSANE TONIGHT."

The Friday night set seemed to go great, with one fan writing, "the way that [Level Up] pulled out such an amazing set after literally losing everything just shows her dedication to the craft [purple hear emoji] you killed it sonya."

Level Up has not announced any sort of crowdfunded support to replace her belongings. However, fans can support her by seeing her live in concert, purchasing merchandise through her official website or buying/streaming her music on your platform of choice.