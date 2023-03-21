DJ Azex Found Dead, Family Speaks Out

Popular Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India-based DJ Azex has died. The Indian DJ, whose real name is Akshay Kumar and who was also known to fans as DJ from Odisha, was found dead in his room at his Bhubaneswar residence on Saturday, March 18, according to police and local outlets. A post-mortem report found that died due to asphyxiation, with Dr Laxmidhar Sahoo, director of Capital Hospital, sharing, per Odishatv.in, that Azex died by suicide "and that is ante-mortem in nature. The report also mentions that he has some ligature marks." Azex's family has said Azex died under suspicious circumstances, with Sahoo adding that "the circumstantial evidence can prove whether it is an abetment to suicide."

In a statement, per Odishatv.in, family members said "there was a power cut during a thunderstorm yesterday and Azex was inside his room." When family attempted to call Azex at around 10 p.m. local time, they "found his door closed." The family was eventually able to break open the door and "found his body hanging."

DJ Azex alias Akshay dies under mysterious circumstances in #Bhubaneswar; body kept at Capital hospital mortuary, police probe underway#Odisha pic.twitter.com/RymPV3iSaL — OTV (@otvnews) March 19, 2023

As an investigation into Azex's death continues, the proclaimed DJ's family has alleged murder, claiming that his girlfriend was blackmailing him. His family, who believes the DJ's girlfriend and her friend are behind his death, said the woman, who was not identified in reports, was demanding money from Azex and was allegedly harassing him mentally over pictures and videos. One friend claimed that the DJ's girlfriend was in a relationship with somebody else and they were blackmailing him, saying, according to the Deccan Herald, "Azex was under mental stress because of his girlfriend for the last 15 days. Despite my advice, he had paid Rs 15,000 to his girlfriend. He was also planning to buy a Scotty for his girlfriend."

"A girl with whom Akshay was in a relationship and one of her friends are behind this. Everything is in his mobile phone and it needs to be verified by police," Azex's uncle, Bholanath Moharana, said, with a close friend adding, "The girl was demanding money on regular occasions and was mentally harassing him along with a male friend. We want a detailed investigation into the matter as he was being harassed over some pictures or video."



Bhubaneswar Zone-1 ACP, Manas Gadnayak confirmed in a statement, "The mother of the deceased has lodged a complaint and a case has been registered under section 306 of IPC." Gadnayak added that Azex's family believes the musician died by suicide due to mental pressures. He confirmed that "our investigation is underway and the truth will come out. All the aspects including the witness will be examined during the course of the investigation." Azex's body is currently being kept in the Capital hospital mortuary amid the investigation.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.