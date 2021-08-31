Lee 'Scratch' Perry, Reggae Icon, Dead at 85

✖

Legendary Jamaican singer and record producer Lee "Scratch" Perry has died. Perry, widely regarded as one of reggae's founding fathers, died on Sunday, Aug. 29 at Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Jamaica at the age of 85, according to local outlets, including the Jamaica Observer. A cause of death has not been provided at this time.

Perry's passing was first confirmed in a statement issued by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, which read in part, "His innovative nature led him to become one of the greatest remixing and studio effects guru." Holness added that the musician was recognized as an "eccentric character" who was widely loved. Holness added, "Perry was a pioneer in the 1970s' development of dub music with his early adoption of studio effects to create new instrumentals of existing reggae tracks…Undoubtedly, Lee Scratch Perry will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music fraternity. May his soul Rest In Peace." He sent his "deep condolences" to Perry's family and friends.

Lee 'Scratch' Perry has died aged 85. He was a pioneer of dub and roots reggae - producing legendary names like Bob Marley during his career. @krishgm interviewed the artist in 2015. pic.twitter.com/c05889k6Hs — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) August 29, 2021

Born Rainford Hugh Perry in the Hanover parish of north-west Jamaica in 1936, according to The Guardian, Perry began his career in the 1950s as an assistant, having been hired by Clement "Coxsone" Dodd, head of reggae studio and label Studio One. He would go on to move up in the industry, later becoming a talent scout, DJ, store manager and eventually a recording artist with the same label. He later split with Dodd to work with the producer and label head Joe Gibbs before growing more independent. Perry eventually formed his own backing band the Upsetters, and in 1973, he built his own studio, the Black Ark. He said, "I see the studio must be like a living thing, a life itself. The machine must be live and intelligent. Then I put my mind into the machine and the machine perform reality."

Throughout the course of his career, Perry collaborated with a number of other artists, including the Beastie Boys, who first worked with Perry when he opened for them in Japan in 1996. They later collaborated on the track "Dr Lee PhD" as part of 1998's Hello Nasty album, according to the BBC. He also worked with Bob Marley, the Wailers, and The Clash. His album, Jamaican E.T., won a Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 2003, and he was nominated four other times - in 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2014. Perry also received a Jamaican national honour, the Order of Distinction.

Amid news of his passing fans and Perry's fellow musicians have begun to pay tribute to the reggae icon. In a tweet, The Beastie Boys said they "are truly grateful to have been inspired by and collaborated with this true legend." Another person wrote, "the world of music has lost one if it's most enigmatic creators; an amazing, incomparable phenomenon who’s sonic sound waves transformed our lives."