Lauren Daigle’s ‘Best Friend’ Records, Weighs in on National Anthem Performance

Lauren Daigle performed the national anthem ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night in New Orleans, and the Christian singer got plenty of support from her friends on her big night. Daigle’s good friend Josh Menard used Twitter to share a recording he had taken of Daigle’s performance, sharing a full video of the anthem playing on television as a toddler played in front of the screen.

Y’all I’m crying. Our best friend just killed the national anthem @Lauren_Daigle pic.twitter.com/Zx0dc2NDMp — DJ Jazzy Josh (@joshmenardmusic) January 14, 2020

Menard is a musician based in Lafayette who supported Daigle on social media several times in her run-up to the national championship. Daigle performed at 7:15 p.m. on Monday ahead of kickoff at the Mercedez-Benz Superdome, wearing a mauve checked blazer and flared pants with a cream lace top.

The 28-year-old is a native of Lafayette and attended LSU, whose Tigers trounced Clemson for a 42-25 victory on Monday. Both teams had a 14-0 record this season and the game was LSU’s first national title appearance in the modern CFB Playoff era. LSU fell behind in the second half of the game but ultimately came back to take the title, earning the school its first national championship since 2007.

Daigle is a Christian singer who released her first album, How Can It Be, in 2015. She has since become hugely successful in the genre and had a crossover hit with her 2018 single “You Say,” which broke the record for the number of weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart for any solo artist at 66 weeks. The song won Daigle a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song and she also won Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for her third studio album, 2018’s Look Up Child, which has sold more than 200,000 copies in the U.S.

In addition to winning two Grammy Awards, Daigle has picked up GMA Dove Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, two American Music Awards and has had four No. 1 singles on both the Billboard Christian Airplay and Hot Christian Songs chart.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Graythen