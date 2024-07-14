Late Metal Musician Had Cocaine in System at Time of Fatal Crash: Findings Released in Death of Jon Kennedy

The former bass guitarist for the heavy metal band Cradle of Filth was under the influence of several substances according to toxicology results. According to North Wales Live, Jon Matthew Kennedy was driving home when his BMW drove off of the A55 highway in September, killing him at the scene.

The car crossed a "grass verge" and "collided with street furniture and then a tree, leaving Kennedy with severe injuries to his chest. He was bassist for Cradle of Filth in 1994 and played with several other bands over the years.

Toxicology reports confirmed that Kennedy had cocaine and cannabis in his system, well above the limits and possibly interacting with a known heart issue. His wife, Lynne, said he had been working extra shifts as a forklift driver. A colleague confirmed this, noting he had worked double shifts at upwards of 72 hours the week he died. He was said to look "tired and pasty," possibly contributing to the accident that took his life.

According to North Wales Live, the BMW didn't show any signs of defect and it didn't appear that Kennedy was braking at the time. Investigators feel the musician was likely incapacitated when the vehicle went out of control. Kennedy was suspended from driving prior to the accident.

Dani Filth, founder of Cradle of Filth, called Kennedy a "great bassit who filled in with Cradle at a time of such magical import, mayhem and mischief," according to North Wales Live.