Lady Gaga Slams President Donald Trump During Las Vegas Performance

Lady Gaga delivered a political message during her Las Vegas show on Saturday, ripping into President Donald Trump for the ongoing partial government shutdown and Vice President Mike Pence for Second Lady Karen Pence taking a job at a controversial Christian school.

Gaga was performing her hit “Million Reasons” as part of her Enigma show at the Park Theatre in the Park MGM resort when she stopped to speak to the audience.

“If the f– president of the United States could please put our government back… there are people who live paycheck to paycheck and need their money,” Gaga said, referring to the 800,000 federal government employees furloughed during the shutdown.

Gaga then turned her attention to Pence, whose wife Karen took a job as an art teacher at Immanuel Christian School in Virginia.

“And to Mike Pence, who thinks it’s acceptable that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ: you’re wrong,” she said, reports Billboard. “You say we should not discriminate against Christianity. You are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian. I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome. So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and you can look yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there.”

According to the Washington Post, the school’s employment application reads, “I understand that the term ‘marriage’ has only one meaning; the uniting of one man and one woman in a single, exclusive covenant union as delineated in Scripture.”

“Moral misconduct which violates the bona fide occupational qualifications for employees includes, but is not limited to, such behaviors as the following: heterosexual activity outside of marriage (e.g., premarital sex, cohabitation, extramarital sex), homosexual or lesbian sexual activity, polygamy, transgender identity, any other violation of the unique roles of male and female, sexual harassment, use or viewing of pornographic material or websites, and sexual abuse or improprieties toward minors as defined by Scripture and federal or state law,” the application reads.

Pence later told EWTN he found criticism of Christian education “deeply offensive to us.”

“We have a rich tradition in America of Christian education, and frankly religious education broadly defined,” the vice president said. “We’ll let the other critics roll off our back, but this criticism of Christian education in America should stop.”

Gaga has been a frequent Trump critic. After 58 people were killed in a mass shooting in Las Vegas in October 2017, Gaga called out Trump and then-House Speaker Paul Ryan for not taking action on gun control.

“Prayers are important but [Ryan] [Trump] blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate. #GunControl act quickly,” Gaga tweeted at the time.

The A Star Is Born actress has several dates scheduled in Las Vagas through Nov. 9.

Photo credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images