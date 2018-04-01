Lady Gaga Cancels European Tour Due to ‘Severe Pain’

Pop singer and six-time Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga announced Saturday that she is cancelling the remaining dates on her Joanne World Tour. She cited the reason for the cancellation as “severe back pain.”

In a statement written by both Gaga and her rep Live Nation, she apologized to her fans for the sudden cancellation of her illness on Twitter.

“I’m so devastated,” Gaga wrote. “I don’t know how to describe it. All I know is that if I don’t do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music. My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home. We’re canceling the last 10 shows of my Joanne World Tour. I love this show more than anything, and I love you, but this is beyond my control.”

“Last night, with strong support from her medical team, Lady gaga made the tough decision to immediately come off the road,” a Live Nation rep wrote. “She is extremely sorry and deeply saddened that she cannot perform for her European fans, who have waited so patiently.”

The Joanne World Tour, named after her 2016 Grammy-nominated album, still had 10 dates left on it scattered across Europe.

Gaga is less than a week removed from performing at the 60th Annual Grammys at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, where she gave a stellar performance of her song “Million Reasons.”

Along with spending the beginning of 2018 posting a few cheeky photos to social media, the pop star also announced she’s beginning a two-year performing residency in Las Vegas beginning in December 2018.

“The rumors are true!” Gaga shared when the deal was made official. “I will have my own residency at MGM’s Park Theater. Get ready for a brand new show!!”