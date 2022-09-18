Lady Gaga Bawls in Apology Video After Canceling Miami Concert Due to Safety Concerns

Lady Gaga broke down after bad weather forced her to cancel her concert on Saturday night. On the last night of the Chromatica Ball Tour, Lady Gaga cut her Miami concert short due to a tropical thunderstorm as she was about to sing" Rain on Me" and her encore," Hold My Hand." The singer interrupted her show at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium by telling the audience, "I'm sorry that we can't finish but I don't want to put your life in danger and I don't want to put our life in danger."

Gaga later posted a video apology online, saying tearfully, "We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami." She explained that lightning strikes were hitting her, her crew and her fans too closely. As much as she wanted to sing "Rain on Me" in the rain, Gaga said she now cared "about life in a way I didn't for a long time." She added, "What I really want is to also be responsible and loving. I don't know what I would do if anything happened to anyone in the audience, or to any member of my crew, my band [or] my dancers." The audience was asked to seek shelter in the concourse after inclement weather delayed the show.

"The lightning was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment," the singer wrote in the caption of another Instagram post. Another Instagram post by the House of Gucci star described how the erratic lightning changed moment by moment."Look, for years some of you have called me 'mother monster,' in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe. Thank you for believing in me."

Gaga continued, "This was the greatest tour of my life, and I will cherish this moment forever—it took a long time for me to heal, but I did...I guess somehow I knew this moment would happen, and I am so grateful to you, my dancers, my band, the whole crew, everyone, my family, and friends. Safety first. Love you. Thank you for the flowers and the cheers, and for understanding. Life matters."

As part of her Chromatica Ball Tour, Gaga has performed to sold out crowds throughout Europe, Asia, and North America. A crowd of 52,000 attended her concert last week at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. This tour was initially scheduled for 2020 but was pushed back to 2022 due to COVID.