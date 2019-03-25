Korn’s Ex-Drummer David Silveria Countersues Band Over Royalty Dispute

Korn’s ex-drummer David Silveria has countersued his former band over a royalty dispute.

According to the Blast, Silveria has hit back at the band after they filed a lawsuit against him over allegedly causing the band to miss out on royalty payments.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Silveria now says that he belives the bands was hiding royalty details from him when they entered into a financial agreement regarding the funds, back in 2016.

Per court documents, Silveria states that the agreement between the five of them “omitted any reference to the 2003 agreement between the partnership and Sound Exchange. The Settlement Agreement was also silent on the issue of how Sound Exchange royalties were to be apportioned.”

Silveria’s countersuit comes after the remaining members of the band filed legal paperwork to allege that he was essentially committing fraud by attempting to recoup royalty money he believes is owed to him.

They have claimed that he agreed to take a lump sum payout in exchange for giving up all future royalties.

The ex-Korn member has been vocally critical of his former band over years, once going on a lengthy rant about how he would like to fight Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, as reported by Blabbermouth.

Over on Facebook, a fan asked Silveria about he and Fieldy allegedly getting into a fight — which was recounted in Fieldy’s 2010 autobiography — and Silveria proceeded to tell his side of the story.

“Ha ha!! Fieldy NEVER threw down his bass and tried to fight me,” he said. “He is a coward with a big mouth and he knows I would beat his a— like the little wimp that he is. I would love for him to talk s— to my face now. I would love to crush him like a b—.”

“Sorry, guys. Fieldy has acted like a tough guy for so long it’s nice to tell the truth. Not only is he NOT a tough guy but he’s a cowardly little b—. He never tried to fight me ‘cuz he knows I would squash him like a bug,” Silveria continued. “He acted like a tough guy on tour to our staff ‘cuz he knew he could get away with it because our crew got paid well and didn’t want to lose their jobs.”

“He used that to walk around acting like he thought he was a tough gangsta,” he added. “Our entire crew laughed at him behind his back because they all knew he is a p—. I would love to see him out somewhere with no security to protect the runt. He wouldn’t say anything because he’s totally scared of me.”

At this time, all royalty payments have been put on hold until the matter is sorted out.