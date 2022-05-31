KK: Singer Dies Just Hours After Concert

✖

Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known to fans as KK, died on Tuesday hours after performing in Kolkata, India. He reportedly suffered a heart attack and reportedly arrived deceased at a hospital He was 53.

Kunnath reportedly felt "unwell" during his performance at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata, reports the Times of India. He complained about "uneasiness" when he arrived at his hotel room. Kunnath was rushed to Calcutta Medical Research Institute at about 10:30 p.m. When he arrived, doctors declared him "brought dead."

"Singer Anupam Roy called me up and said he is hearing something bad from the hospital," West Bengal Minister Arup Biswas told the Hindustan Times. "Then I contacted the hospital. They said he was brought dead. Then I rushed to the hospital."

Kunnath was born in Delhi on Aug. 23, 1968. He broke into the music industry singing commercial jingles before he gained attention in Bollywood by recording songs for movies. In 1999, he released his debut solo album, Pal. He did not release his next album, Humsafar, until 2008, but remained popular through his exciting live shows and continuing to record songs for Bollywood hits. He recorded songs for Dus, Om Shanti Om, Jannat, Gangster, Kites, and Bachna Ae Haseeno. He was married and had two children.

After news of his death broke, Kunnath's Bollywood colleagues shared their condolences. "In a state of total shock," filmmaker Srijit Mukerji wrote on Facebook. "Just met him last month for the first time and it seemed that we had known each other for years. The chatter wouldn't just stop. And I was so moved to see the love he had for Gulzar Saab. He said he stepped into the film world with Chhor Aaye hum and sang it to him as a tribute. Farewell, my newest friend. Will miss you. I wish we could have had more sessions on music and food and cinema."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent his condolences to Kunnath's family and fans. "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK," Modi tweeted. "His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."