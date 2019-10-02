KISS Fans Worry for Gene Simmons Amid Hospitalization

Legendary KISS frontman, Gene Simmons, has had a tough go-around lately when it comes to his health. On Tuesday, TMZ revealed that Simmons was set to undergo surgery. The procedure was to remove kidney stones that have been causing the rockstar some serious pain. In order to get the obstructions out, a stint had to be inserted into Simmons’ urethra to create a pathway for the stones to get out while keeping the urine flow in tact. He’ll have another operation to remove the stint and any remnants of the stones.

Simmons is hoping to make a quick recovery. He previously had a bout with kidney stones in 2009. The news left many of the band’s fans upset as dozens of them took to Twitter to let him know they were thinking of him.

One user remarked, “You’re health is more important than any of the great music you have given us Gene. Get well.”

@genesimmons sending you positive vibes & wishing you a speedy recovery! Take care 🔥 — Abby ⚡️ (@Abby__B) October 1, 2019

@genesimmons get well soon bro. God bless. — Joey (@74JDB) October 1, 2019

Earlier this month, KISS announced the cancellation of one of their shows in Utah. At the time, details weren’t shared as to why Simmons needed to go back to Los Angeles but reports suggest it had something to do with this kidney stone issue.

KISS is currently in the middle of a world tour, “End of the Road.” For the band, which began touring in 1974, this is their last hurrah.

The tour was originally announced last year on America’s Got Talent.

Get well soon @genesimmons! — Garry McGorm (@GarryMcGorm) October 1, 2019

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” Simmons said on the show.

At the time of the cancellation, Simmons sent out a tweet apologizing to the fans.

“Apologies to the fans in Salt Lake City. We will come back and do the show at a later date. The truth is, I have to fly to LA to do a medical procedure. Nothing serious. But it must be taken care of now. Thank you for your good wishes. All is well.”