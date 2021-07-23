Keyshia Cole Opens up About Mother Frankie Lons Death in Heartbreaking Post

✖

R&B singer Keyshia Cole broke her silence on her mother's death in a heartbreaking Instagram post Thursday. Frankie Lons died on Sunday, reportedly from a drug overdose she suffered after celebrating her 61st birthday. Cole, 39, told her mother she "will be missed," adding there is no way to prepare for losing a parent.

"This is so hard man. Can’t really even find the words," Cole wrote on Instagram, alongside a gallery of photos with Lons and her family. "SMH. I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this... Ever!!! but you will be missed. It’s crazy because... For weeks I’ve been quoting you, from the goose that laid the golden egg, to calling Neffe shoes slow burners, 'cause they were bought scuffed up already."

Cole went on to praise her mother's "unmatched" humor and personality. "Naturally so funny, that’s what I loved about your personality... we all did," she wrote. "I created this post to show my love and appreciation for your life and I would like to thank my fans + supporters, shoot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for us.....the love for all your children was definitely felt. When u said all you want is to have ALL OF YOUR CHILDREN IN ONE PLACE, AT ONE TIME meant the most to you, And I’m completely down to do that for you. Even through our differences... WE LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! Frank da bank!"

Cole's brother, Sam, told TMZ on Monday that Lons died on Sunday, her 61st birthday. Lons struggled with drug addiction for years and had been sober for some time before relapsing. Sam said he was checking in with Lons every day to help her stay clean. Cole's sister Elite Noel also confirmed Lons' death with an Instagram Story post. "Worse pain ever... to see my mama in a body bag on her birthday! My heart so f— broke," Noel wrote.

Cole was given up for adoption when she was 2 years old and raised by family friends Leon and Yvonne Cole. She did not meet her biological parents until she was an adult and already a star. Her biological father is boxing coach Virgil Hunter. Lons was recently featured in Cole's 2019 BET reality series Keyshia Cole: My New Life.

The "I Changed My Mind" singer wrote about her mother's struggles in a candid 2018 Instagram post. "This was 2 1/2 years ago," Cole wrote at the time, alongside a video with her mother. "Every time my mom relapse, it breaks my heart more than it’s already been broken. I’m hoping, if any of u are dealing with a family member who’s battling with drug addiction, that you, yourself are learning how to cope with the struggle of it all. And all the pain it brings to see a loved one constantly relapsing. See them go back to the streets Because that’s what they’re used to, or would rather be. I really miss you! And will always love u."