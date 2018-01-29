Kesha Fans Uncork Their Emotions After Singer’s Empowering Grammys Performance

Kesha fans are not holding back on Twitter following her powerful performance at Sunday night’s 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

“after everything you’ve done I can thank you for how strong I have become”

thank you to the @RecordingAcad, the women on stage with me tonight, and everyone who has supported me through this whole journey. pic.twitter.com/43gOsofL0S — kesha (@KeshaRose) January 29, 2018

The 30-year-old pop singer took the stage aside the Resistance Rival Choruswomen (Cyndi Lauper, Camilla Cabello, Paris Jackson and more) for an emotional rendition of “Praying,” a song inspired by her legal battle with producer Dr. Luke, who Kesha says sexually and emotionally abused her.

Kesha’s symbolic performance represented the powerful lyrics in the song, which detail forgiving Dr. Luke and learning the hard way to fend for herself. Upon singing the final words of the song, she immediately burst into tears in the arms of her co-performers.

Although Kesha lost both her Grammy nominations (Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance) to Ed Sheeran, who was not in attendance, she took to Twitter after the performance to share how meaningful the night was to her.

Fans immediately responded to the tweet with praise overload.

Incredibly powerful beautiful emotional raw performance.This is what becomes of one who has been driven to their knees and rises to greet the sun.

You are not ur pain. You are the strength after. We stand w/you. Love heals ❤ #Kesha #Grammys — Bree333 (@BreeL333) January 29, 2018

Kesha i cried the whole time that was the most beautiful thing ive ever seen/heard! Everyone saw YOU tonight and your NOT alone!! pic.twitter.com/mCTIwN4v7V — CARLY-PRAYING (@KeshasBFFL) January 29, 2018

you did amazing tonight. truly so proud of you, and all the women on stage. — 𝖆𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖓 (@imaustinbye) January 29, 2018

U SLAY. QUEEN 👑 — thales (@lovatohavana) January 29, 2018

WE STAN YOU FOREVER — thales (@lovatohavana) January 29, 2018

Some said she deserved to win the Grammys she was nominated for.

YOU DESERVED THAT AWARD — t (@teasybutera) January 29, 2018

you were robbed, you deserved that grammy i’m calling the police — raphael gomes (@raphablueberry) January 29, 2018

I don’t normally pay any attention to award shows, buuuut: Kesha was robbed. Rainbow is an absolutely exceptional album, and to create it after what she went through? Astounding. The raw emotional energy in those songs is heartbreaking, liberating, and incredibly empowering. — Mia Violet (@OhMiaGod) January 29, 2018

Others argued that her losing a couple awards was part of the bigger picture about how the Recording Academy values female recording artists.

Isn’t it great how the #GRAMMYs claims to be so current & relevant – black outfits.. Time’s Up badges.. white roses.. Kesha giving a moving performance with women on stage..

And yet Every single major award last night was won by a male artist? 🤔

Speaks Volumes,#GrammysSoMale — Karl Booton (@karlbooton) January 29, 2018

All these people applauding Kesha who didn’t even believe her Dr. Luke accusations lol whatever — Ira Madison III (@ira) January 29, 2018

I guess it’s a good thing Kesha didn’t win over Ed Sheeran, since the music industry doesn’t seem to care about examining its abuses of power — Ira Madison III (@ira) January 29, 2018

Ahead of her Grammy performance on Sunday, the singer took to Twitter to express to fans how healing the creation of “Praying” had been for her, stating that “It felt like an emotional raw victory for myself, one step closer to healing. I never could have known what would’ve happened these past few years.”

She continued, “I just want to say that I needed this song in a very real way. I’m so proud and nervous and overwhelmed to be performing it at the Grammy’s on Sunday, and if you need it I hope this song finds you.”

Sony Music also tried to congratulate the singer on her rousing performance, but the company quickly deleted its tweet after some major backlash ensued.

“No words. All love. #GRAMMYS,” the Sony Music Global Twitter account tweeted Sunday following the 30-year-old’s performance, Fortune reports.

The tweet was immediately met with backlash by fans of the singer, eventually forcing Sony to delete the tweet. See the tweet and the wave of backlash it unleashed here.