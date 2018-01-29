Music

Kesha Fans Uncork Their Emotions After Singer’s Empowering Grammys Performance

Kesha fans are not holding back on Twitter following her powerful performance at Sunday night’s […]

By

Kesha fans are not holding back on Twitter following her powerful performance at Sunday night’s 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

The 30-year-old pop singer took the stage aside the Resistance Rival Choruswomen (Cyndi Lauper, Camilla Cabello, Paris Jackson and more) for an emotional rendition of “Praying,” a song inspired by her legal battle with producer Dr. Luke, who Kesha says sexually and emotionally abused her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kesha’s symbolic performance represented the powerful lyrics in the song, which detail forgiving Dr. Luke and learning the hard way to fend for herself. Upon singing the final words of the song, she immediately burst into tears in the arms of her co-performers.

Although Kesha lost both her Grammy nominations (Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance) to Ed Sheeran, who was not in attendance, she took to Twitter after the performance to share how meaningful the night was to her.

“‘after everything you’ve done I can thank you for how strong I have become,’ ” she tweeted, referencing her lyrics from the song. “thank you to the @RecordingAcad, the women on stage with me tonight, and everyone who has supported me through this whole journey.”

Fans immediately responded to the tweet with praise overload.

Some said she deserved to win the Grammys she was nominated for.

Others argued that her losing a couple awards was part of the bigger picture about how the Recording Academy values female recording artists.

Ahead of her Grammy performance on Sunday, the singer took to Twitter to express to fans how healing the creation of “Praying” had been for her, stating that “It felt like an emotional raw victory for myself, one step closer to healing. I never could have known what would’ve happened these past few years.”

She continued, “I just want to say that I needed this song in a very real way. I’m so proud and nervous and overwhelmed to be performing it at the Grammy’s on Sunday, and if you need it I hope this song finds you.”

Sony Music also tried to congratulate the singer on her rousing performance, but the company quickly deleted its tweet after some major backlash ensued.

“No words. All love. #GRAMMYS,” the Sony Music Global Twitter account tweeted Sunday following the 30-year-old’s performance, Fortune reports.

The tweet was immediately met with backlash by fans of the singer, eventually forcing Sony to delete the tweet. See the tweet and the wave of backlash it unleashed here.

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts