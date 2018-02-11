Kesha Takes a Tumble at Dubai Music Festival

Kesha took a nasty fall on stage in Dubai on Friday night, but she pulled it together and was back on her feet immediately.

The 30-year-old singer was performing at the RedfestDXB Dubai Festival at the Meda City Amphitheater on Friday night. She was right in the middle of her hit “We R Who We R” when she appeared to lose her footing and tumble to the ground.

She pulled off an expert roll, protecting her back from the full force of gravity, and jumped back to her feet like a true professional. The video — published by TMZ — shows her step right back to the mic and go on with he song, to thunderous applause from the crowd.

So far, 2018 has been a year of getting back up for Kesha, literally and figuratively. The pop star has been dealing with a long, divisive court battle with her former mentor and producer, Dr. Luke, since 2013. She has come and gone from the headlines, and at times her name has even been dragged through the mud, but with the rise of the Me Too movement, the entertainment industry has welcomed Kesha back to the spotlight.

Kesha accused Dr. Luke of physical, sexual and emotional abuse in a series of lawsuits and countersuits between 2013 and now. The producer has filed suits in response, seeking damages for the effect the legal battle has had on his career and his livelihood, though both parties have suffered from less than ideal publicity since the ordeal began.

Since the issue of sexual assault and misconduct — particularly in the workplace — has been front and center on our national psyche since October, Kesha’s case has become headline news again. She was greeted with more outright and vocal support than ever, and her 2017 record, Rainbow, earned her a spot at the Grammy Awards.

Kesha performed the album’s lead single, “Praying,” at the award show. It directly addresses her experience of assault and recovery, and it became an anthem for this burgeoning movement.

Kesha is just months away from her sixth headlining tour. She’ll head back out on the road in support of Rainbow on Jun. 6, alongside rapper Macklemore.