Kendrick Lamar Sets Unfortunate Record After 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' Release

According to the Billboard Charts, Kendrick Lamar took a hit chart-wise after one of his recently released singles just broke the record for the most significant single-week drop in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. XXL Magazine reports that his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers single "We Cry Together" featuring actor Taylour Paige moved down 81 spots since last week—going from No. 16 to No. 97. An accompanying music video slated for release at the time of the chart change on May 31 was in the cards. The album's first two singles, "N95" and "Silent Hill," also saw steep declines on the chart, going from No. 3 to No. 17 and No. 7 to No. 49, respectively.

Prior to Lamar, rapper 6ix9ine set the record for the biggest second-week drop from No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His single "Trollz" featuring Nicki Minaj fell from the top spot to No. 34 in just a week on the chart in 2020. That record was broken by non-hip hop singer Taylor Swift in 2021 when her single "Willow" dropped from No. 1 to No. 38.

The album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers also underperformed compared to its previous release over four years ago. Damn., with Damn sold 603,000 units in its first week, compared to the latest album's first-week output of 295,000.

Despite the drop on the charts, the latest album is getting rave reviews from critics. The lyrical content Lamar has been praised for is considered a standout once again.

Fans are getting a treat as he is embarking on a massive tour in support of the album. The Big Steppers Tour, which began in June, will make 65 stops across three continents. Joining Lamar on tour are Baby Keem and Tanna Leone in selected cities.