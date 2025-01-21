Kelly Rowland Forbid Nelly From Performing ‘Dilemma’ at Donald Trump Inauguration Ball, Report Claims

The Grammy-winning collaboration “Dilemma” wasn’t part of Nelly‘s controversial performance at Donald Trump‘s Monday inauguration ball, as Kelly Rowland reportedly blocked the rapper from using their hit song during the celebration. According to DailyMail.com, the former Destiny’s Child star, 43, was “stunned” to learn about Nelly’s planned performance and quickly moved to prevent him from including their 2002 duet in his setlist. “Kelly has blocked Nelly from performing Dilemma at the inauguration to stand in solidarity with her Presidential choice Kamala Harris,” an insider revealed to the outlet.

The situation has reportedly escalated to the point where Rowland’s team is prepared to take legal action. “Her team is absolutely prepared to issue a takedown notice if he defies her order,” the source added. “She doesn’t want any song of hers to be performed at a Trump inauguration.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The controversy comes as Nelly, 50, has defended his decision to perform at the event. “I’m not doing this for money, I’m doing this ’cause it’s an honor,” he told rapper Willie D. “I respect the office. It don’t matter who in office.” This stance marks a significant shift from his previous position in 2017, when he told Page Six, “You know the thing about Donald Trump is that I liked Donald Trump, I did, I just don’t like Donald Trump as my president.”

Play video

The dispute over “Dilemma,” which spent 10 weeks at No. 1 and earned the duo a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance, is reportedly creating tension in Nelly’s personal life as well. Sources tell DailyMail.com that fans of his wife Ashanti, 44, have expressed strong disapproval, with some prominent fan accounts shutting down in protest.

“Nelly isn’t afraid of the criticism he is receiving,” another insider noted. “He will earn more money off the back of the gig than he has from his record sales in recent years.” However, the source added that “those close to Ashanti are concerned about the repercussions for her” as “her musical career is in a better place and she could alienate her core fan base.”

The situation has already impacted Ashanti’s fan community, with a major fan account announcing its closure. “In light of recent news about Nelly and the decisions he has made… I can no longer run @AshantiNews or support The Haynes in the direction they are going,” the account posted to its 110,000 followers.

The performance controversy followed Snoop Dogg’s appearance at the pro-Trump Crypto Ball pre-inauguration event, suggesting a growing trend of former critics seemingly softening their stance toward the incoming president. Nelly, who sold 50 percent of his catalog, including “Dilemma,” to HarbourView Equity Partners for $50 million in 2023, compared his decision to perform to military service, stating, “If they can put they life on the line for whoever in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever in office.”