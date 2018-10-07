Kelly Osbourne Updates Status of Dad Ozzy’s Health Following Hospitalization

Kelly Osbourne updated fans on the status of her father, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, after he was hospitalized on Saturday.

The Black Sabbath frontman was afflicted with some sort of infection, which resulted in him having surgery on his hand Saturday morning. While fans were initially worried upon hearing of Ozzy’s condition, Osbourne took to Instagram to alleviate those worries.

On Saturday night, the Dancing with the Stars alum posted a photo of her father in a hospital bed. However, it was far from the glum sight most expected.

Ozzy, 69, is seen sitting up in the bed eating an ice cream cone. His right hand is heavily bandaged and he is hooked up to an IV machine, but he seems pretty peppy, all things considered.

In the caption, Osbourne, 33, thanked fans for the well wishes an ensured them that his ailment was not anything that medicine and bed rest could not fix.

“Thank you all so much for your well wishes,” Osbourne wrote. “Dad is doing so much better. Nothing that some rest, antibiotics and of course his favorite ice cream can’t cure.”

Ozzy also posted the photo on his social media channels, captioning it “Feeling better after surgery. Ice cream helps.”

Osbourne has apparently been by her father’s side at the hospital. She also posted a photo from his bedside to her Instagram Story that shows her kicking her feet up and watching TV.

“Chilling at the hospital,” she captioned the photo.

Ozzy’s wife Sharon and son Jack have not commented on the “Crazy Train” singer’s hospitalization yet.

News of Ozzy’s condition broke when he was forced to cancel a concert in Mountain View, California, due to illness.

“Ozzy Osbourne’s Saturday, Oct. 6 show at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, is being postponed due to illness,” his representative wrote in a statement. “The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter is being treated for an infection, which required surgery on his hand this morning (Saturday, October 6). Osbourne will spend a couple of days at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles where he’ll remain under doctor’s care as they monitor the infection.”

No other specifics on Ozzy’s condition have been released as of time of publication.

Photo Credit: WireImage / Jerod Harris