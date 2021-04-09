Kelly Clarkson's Onstage Bathroom Disaster After Getting 'Wrecked' Will Have You Rethink Trash Cans

✖

Kelly Clarkson has proven no topic is off the table through the first two seasons of The Kelly Clarkson Show, but her recent interview with country music legend Clint Black went where no fan had thought she would. Black, 59, jokingly asked how many musicians had not peed while performing. Clarkson, 38, took this as an opportunity to reveal that she once really did have to go to the bathroom in the middle of a show and totally ruined a trash can.

During an upcoming episode of Black's own talk show, Talking in Circles, Black talked with singer Sara Evans about her experiences with an awkward bathroom emergency during a show. "How many of us haven't peed on stage?" Black asked Clarkson. He probably did not expect what came from Clarkson next.

"Well, I'll tell you right now, there was one time—it wasn't pee, my friend," Clarkson told Black, reports E! News. "I got some kind of wrecked up from some kind of food. We were in an arena—and I shouldn't tell this story, but like I said, my man, I don't have a filter." Clarkson explained how she ran backstage to quickly change outfits between songs and grabbed a trash can during her rush. The poor trash can didn't stand a chance.

"I grabbed this poor trash can, and boy, I destroyed it," Clarkson recalled. "It was bad. It was bad, Clint! And we might have to edit this out, but I'm just sayin', it happens. What are you supposed to do?" Black was surprisingly stoic during this conversation until he revealed to Clarkson that he was "trying to visualize" it. Clarkson broke into laughter at the idea of the "A Better Man" singer thinking about what that looked like.

The "musicians peeing on stage" subgenre of celebrity anecdotes has several members. In November 2018, Shania Twain revealed during an episode of Watch What Happens Live that she peed herself in front of audiences several times. "I am on stage all the time," the country legend said. "I have peed myself on stage. The show must go on!" Twain recalled one moment where she knocked over a bottle of water on stage to create a puddle. “I was wearing a skirt, thank goodness,” she explained. “I stood up, it all came out, I was dry and the glass of water [was] on the seat. I think when you’re dyslexic you think ahead of these things.”

Back in 2005, Fergie peed her pants on stage, creating "the most unattractive moment of my life," she said in 2014. The incident happened during a Black Eyed Peas concert. "We were late for stage, driving down the freeway, it's Friday traffic…get to the stage, we have to start right the show, I'm running on and we jump and do 'Let's Get It Started' and I get crazy and I jump and I run across the stage and my adrenaline was going and gosh," Fergie said at the time, reports E! News. "I wish it didn't happen... It was so embarrassing."