Shania Twain Says She’s Peed Herself on Stage

Shania Twain is so dedicated to her performances, she’s even skipped a few bathroom breaks!

The singer was appearing on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night when she revealed that she has peed herself on stage in the past, sharing the details during a game of “That Does Impress Me Much.”

Twain was playing the game with host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Patricia Arquette when an announcer said, “This lady has peed her pants in front of an audience multiple times.”

After Cohen guessed Twain, the Real Country judge admitted that he was correct.

“I am on stage all the time,” she said. “I have peed myself on stage. The show must go on!”

She also recalled one specific moment when she had to think on her feet to cover things up.

“I was very clever in this one moment,” Twain said. “I stood up from my chair to get up and sing, I peed myself, and the puddle? I just knocked my glass of water over.”

“I was wearing a skirt, thank goodness,” she continued. “I stood up, it all came out, I was dry and the glass of water [was] on the seat. I think when you’re dyslexic you think ahead of these things.”

That wasn’t the only confession Twain made — she also recalled a time when she got locked out of her hotel room while naked.

“I was in Rome with my husband and the room was [tiny],” she shared. “I went to bed naked that night, and I have to go for a pee so I open up the wrong door, and I ended up in the hallway. I’m knocking on the door [like], ‘Let me in!’ [My husband was] like, ‘What are you doing out there?’ I said, ‘Well, I was sure the bathroom was here.’”

After the episode aired, Twain spoke with TMZ and said that she only peed herself on stage once, when she was 16 years old.

“One time,” she said. “Everybody pees!”

The 53-year-old added that her accident was a result of stage fright when she was just starting out in her career.

“I was really nervous and I was 16,” she said. “In front of my peers. It wasn’t multiple times, please correct that! Can you set the record straight?”

Twain cracked, “I only did it once on stage, but I’ve done it billions of times otherwise.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Roy Rochlin