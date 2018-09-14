Kelly Clarkson Announces Meaning of Life Tour With Kelsea Ballerini, Brynn Cartelli

Kelly Clarkson is hitting the road!

The singer announced that she is heading out on tour next year on her Meaning of Life Tour, with the star bringing along openers Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli. As The Voice fans know, 15-year-old Cartelli was crowned the show’s youngest-ever winner during Season 14, which also happened to be Clarkson’s first season as a coach. As Cartelli’s coach, it’s only natural that Clarkson would bring the young singer on the road with her.

To announce the news, Clarkson shared a video on Twitter of the three women singing Clarkson’s “Meaning of Life” on Smule, a FaceTime-like app that allowers users to sing together.

The tour is in support of Clarkson’s album Meaning of Life, which was released in 2017. The trek will kick off in late January in Oakland, California before wrapping up at the end of March in Greenville, South Carolina.

“I saw @kelly_clarkson on her Behind These Hazel Eyes tour when I was 13 and it solidified my dream of being an artist,” Ballerini tweeted after the news was announced. “Now this. Feeling so beyond lucky to warm the stage up for my favorite artist next year.”

Cartelli wrote, “2 years ago I was just one of the BIGGEST @kelly_clarkson fangirls. Now to join the stage with her and @KelseaBallerini feels like a dream come true.”

Ahead of the tour, Clarkson will return for her second stint as a coach on The Voice and will be joined by fifth coach Ballerini, who is helming the show’s first-ever Comeback Stage.

See the full list of tour dates below.

1/24/19 OAKLAND, CA / ORACLE ARENA**

1/25/19 FRESNO, CA / SAVE MART CENTER**

1/26/19 LOS ANGELES, CA / STAPLES CENTER*

1/30/19 SALT LAKE CITY, UT / VIVINT SMART HOME ARENA**

2/1/19 GLENDALE, AZ / GILA RIVER ARENA*

2/7/19 KANSAS CITY, MO / SPRINT CENTER**

2/8/19 TULSA, OK / BOK CENTER**

2/9/19 SOUTHAVEN, MS / LANDERS CENTER**

2/14/19 GRAND RAPIDS, MI / VAN ANDEL ARENA*

2/15/19 GREEN BAY, WI / RESCH CENTER**

2/16/19 ST. PAUL, MN / XCEL ENERGY CENTER*

2/21/19 DETROIT, MI / LITTLE CAESARS ARENA**

2/22/19 CHICAGO, IL / ALLSTATE ARENA**

2/23/19 ST. LOUIS, MO CHAIFETZ ARENA**

2/28/19 DALLAS, TX / AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER*

3/2/19 WICHITA, KS / INTRUST BANK ARENA**

3/7/19 UNIONDALE, NY / NYCB LIVE NASSAU COLISEUM*

3/8/19 BOSTON, MA / TD GARDEN**

3/9/19 ALLENTOWN, PA / PPL CENTER*

3/14/19 UNCASVILLE, CT / MOHEGAN SUN ARENA*

3/15/19 UNCASVILLE, CT / MOHEGAN SUN ARENA*

3/16/19 BALTIMORE, MD / ROYAL FARMS ARENA**

3/21/19 CLEVELAND, OH / QUICKEN LOANS ARENA**

3/22/19 INDIANAPOLIS, IN / BANKERS LIFE FIELDHOUSE**

3/23/19 CINCINNATI, OH / U.S. BANK ARENA**

3/28/19 DULUTH, GA / INFINITE ENERGY ARENA**

3/29/19 NASHVILLE, TN / BRIDGESTONE ARENA**

3/30/19 GREENVILLE, SC / BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA**

**WITH KELSEA BALLERINI AND BRYNN CARTELLI

*WITH BRYNN CARTELLI

Photo Credit: Getty / Valerie Macon