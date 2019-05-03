Kelly Clarkson’s Hospitalization Prompts Concern From Fans on Social Media

Kelly Clarkson’s fans showed their concern for The Voice coach after news broke she had her appendix removed on Thursday, just hours after hosting the three-hour 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The American Idol winner was suffering from a “painful bout” of appendicitis all week, Entertainment Tonight reported Thursday. However, she did not let it stop her from hosting the awards show in Las Vegas. Right after the ceremony was over, she rushed home to Los Angeles, where she had her appendix removed Thursday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Clarkson is now recuperating at home, with plans to still make it to the live episode of The Voice Monday night.

“Kelly Clarkson has been suffering from appendicitis all week & had her appendix removed this morning — yet last night she flawlessly hosted an award show and sang two songs without showing any sign of discomfort, one fan tweeted. “How could you do anything BUT STAN?”

Clarkson later responded to the tweet, confirming she was hospitalized.

“Not gonna lie…. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain [grimacing emoji] BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people [Cedars-Sinai] I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “The Show Must Go On.”

Clarkson’s fans wished her a speedy recovery, and many others were impressed by her incredible stamina.

You are the brightest part of that show last night! It was so much fun to watch you 🙂 praying for a speedy recovery for you — Ruthie Redfern-Combs (@rarc2) May 2, 2019

Glad you are feeling better — Brenda (@Brenda76977763) May 2, 2019

1) Well done on the “trooper” front! 😀 2) Feel better soon (you will)! 3) I encourage folks to go to the hospital right away – mine burst when I was in my late teens, I waited ~18 hrs to go to ER… doc said if I’d waited 1hr more, I’d be dead. — Darren Moore (@DarrenOnTwitt3r) May 2, 2019

On Wednesday night, Clarkson hosted the Billboard Music Awards for the second consecutive year. She performed a 12-song medley of Billboard hits by other artists early in the show, before later belting out her new single, “Broken & Beautiful.” The film is featured in the new animated movie UglyDolls.

Those are the painkillers girl 😂 glad you’re okay, appendicitis is painful and scary and for you not to show it during the show is unreal! That appendix was broken and not beautiful 🙅‍♀️ — Lauren Meehan (@lkm_co) May 2, 2019

Omg thank goodness you are ok not a safe thing to suffer from all week. Glad you are ok now — Pat Worth (@pattiw1957) May 2, 2019

Clarkson’s past with movies has not been great, but she said the role of Moxy in UglyDolls was really attractive to her because she connected with the character.

“This role could not be more me,” Clarkson told the Los Angeles Times. “I get really nervous acting, so I don’t generally do it. I don’t like it. I tend to stay in my comfort zone. But this was kind of awesome, because I thought: I’m not going to have to act … this is basically my character in life.”

Clarkson’s next big venture is her new daytime talkshow, which will debut in September. In the meantime, she still has The Voice, which airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. The season is almost over, and Clarkson’s only remaining singers are Jej Vinson and Rod Stokes.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp/Getty Images