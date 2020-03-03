Katy Perry Says Taylor Swifts Texts With Her ‘a Lot’ After Ending Their Feud

Singers Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have become friends since ending their feud last year. In fact, the American Idol judge said the two “text a lot” in a new interview. She also praised Swift’s new Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, which covers the “Lover” singer’s career.

“We don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot,” Perry told Australia’s Daily Telegraph. “I was impressed by her documentary [Miss Americana] because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability.”

Perry went on to praise Swift for opening up to her fans and the rest of the world through the intimate documentary. She also explained why she felt the need to appear in Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” video.

“I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t,” the “Dark Horse” singer said. “Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to.”

“We wanted it to be an example of unity,” Perry continued. “Forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that’s amazing. As difficult as it is!”

The Perry-Swift feud dates back to a 2014 Rolling Stone interview, in which Swift revealed that “Bad Blood” was about an artist who “tried to sabotage her” Red tour by hiring people she wanted for the set of dates. Perry later called out Swift in her 2017 single “Swish Swish.” The feud even seeped into one of Perry’s first American Idol episodes, when she shrugged after a contestant said Swift was one of her musical inspirations.

The feud finally cooled last summer, when Perry appeared in Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” video. A few days before the video was released, Perry shared a photo of cookies she received from Swift, with “Peace at last” written in red icing on the plate.

In the video, the two music stars hugged, with Perry dressed as a hamburger and Swift dressed as French fries in a reference to Perry’s infamous Met Gala afterparty outfit.

Elsewhere in her interview with the Daily Telegraph, Perry was asked if she set out to be a role model for young girls when she started her career.

“My parents, even though we’ve had our disagreements along the way, instilled such a good moral compass in me,” Perry said. “Young people are so influential, I’m so influential and every interaction results in a feeling – and it really is how you use those feelings.”

While she does have boundaries when it comes to meeting adults, Perry said she will never say no to kids who want to meet her because she knows how important that meeting could be to them.

“I do try and live in a really kind, integrous way. And I’m not always that way – I have bad days as well, you know? Sometimes my fiancé [Orlando Bloom] would say, ‘OK… maybe not today,’” she said. “It’s funny how your partner gets both the best and the worst of you.”

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Lester Cohen/AMA2011/WireImage/Getty Images