Katy Perry Clings To Prop During Terrifying Mid-Air Malfunction

Katy Perry suffered a horrifying prop malfunction during her most recent Lifetimes Tour stop.

On July 18, the pop star was performing in Chase Center Stadium in San Francisco when she had a heart-dropping scare. In a now-viral video shared on TikTok, Katy Perry soared above a crowd on a giant butterfly. While performing “Roar,” the butterfly suddenly dropped to the side. The force slightly tossed Perry into the air and caused her to slip from her seat.

Katy Perry stopped singing as she inspected the wires that were carrying the prop. She then looked down at the crowd and waved to signal that she was okay before returning to the song.

@itssteefunny Malfunction during Roar at Katy Perry concert in San Francisco. My heart literally dropped and was so scared for her. I’m so glad she is okay omg 🥺 such a good concert though! Will post more later! ♬ original sound – Tiffany

Following the performance, Katy Perry took to her Instagram stories to sublty address the prop malfunction, writing, “Good Night San Fran” over a close-up photo of her initial reaction to the scare.

Katy Perry Shares Photo after prop malfunction during San Francisco Lifetime tour stop

The terrifying moment comes after fellow pop-singer Beyoncé had a similar incident during a Cowboy Carter show in Houston. Fortunately, she was not injured during her malfunction.