Karrueche Tran's One-Word Comment Under Wiz Khalifa's Gym Video Is Raising Eyebrows

Wiz Khalifa is known for his slender frame but he's been working out to build up muscle. He's been sharing his gym journey via social media, and has been getting a ton of love from his followers. In a Jan. 3 post, Wiz shared a video of him lifting weights. The camera was positioned below the rapper while he sat on a bench, showcasing a print of his private area, and it caught the attention of many of his followers, as well as socialite and actress, Karruche Tran. "Yeah, man, so I'm back up in this motherf**king gym. I ain't been in here in a long a** goddamn time. Arms burning, it's cold out," he said in the video. Tran hopped into the comment section with a one-word comment. She wrote, "Oh," making fans believe she was impressed with what she saw. She also liked the video.

Fans grew to love Tran from her four-year on-again-off-again relationship with Chris Brown, which was volatile. They split for the final time amid confirmation that Brown fathered a child with another woman during their relationship. She later filed and was granted a restraining order against Brown, citing years of physical and emotional abuse in their relationship, and alleged he stalked her and threatened her and her family after the breakup.

Since the split, Tran has gone on to become a successful actress, winning an Emmy award, and getting praise for her work in shows like Claws and Games People Play. She's also had several fashion, jewelry, and makeup collaborations.

In a 2021 interview with Angie Martinez, she reflected on the emotional toll the relationship with Brown took on her, saying: "I think what it was is that I wasn't putting myself first. Now I know how to love myself and do for me…I wasn't working out, not eating good, not drinking water, smoking too much weed." She added: "That's a part of growth and your journey and your story. You hit those rock bottom moments to bring you up. So now I look back and go, 'I'm never going to be that girl again.'"

After the split, she reportedly dated Migos rapper Quavo, before moving on to NFL champion, Victor Cruz. She and Cruz dated for three years before their split. Tran seemingly reconciled with Quavo after her split from Cruz, but has been mute on her relationship status.