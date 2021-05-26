Wiz Khalifa's Net Worth: What to Know

✖

Wiz Khalifa is one of the most successful rappers of his generation, and he has the wealth to back it up. According to a report by CelebrityNetWorth.com, the "Say Yeah" singer's personal fortune is estimated at $60 million. Scroll down for a look at how they arrived at that number.

Now 33 years old, Khalifa was born Cameron Jibril Thomaz in North Dakota — though he did not grow up there for long. Khalifa moved a lot as a child because his parents both served in the U.S. Military, taking him all over the world before he settled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He began his music career there and would go on to become an acclaimed actor as well.

Khalifa's stage name comes from the Arabic word Khalifa which means "wisdom" or "successor." In a 2010 interview with Spinner, he explained that the nickname began as "young Wiz 'cause I was good at everything I did, and my granddad is Muslim, so he gave me that name; he felt like that's what I was doing with my music." Khalifa released his first mixtape, Prince of the City: Welcome to Pistolvania, in 2005, and his first full-length album Show and Prove in 2006.

Khalifa signed to Warner Bros. Records early on, but ended that association in 2009 in favor of Rostrum Records. He would go on to make some of hte most iconic music of the late aughts and early 2010s, including the single "Black and Yellow" that is arguably still his most famous release ever.

As his music career flourished, Khalifa plunged into experiments with acting as well. He appeared in two movies in 2012 — Gang of Roses 2: Next Generation and Mac & Devin Go to High School. He also appeared in the 2017 documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated. Meanwhile, on TV, he made appearances as himself on Master of the Mix, Punk'd, This Is How I made It, Ridiculousness and The Eric Andre Show. Starting in 2016, he branched out with voiceover roles on American Dad, Dickinson and Duncanville.

Khalifa also has one very prominent business association: The Cookie Company — a medical marijuana dispenser that makes his "Khalifa Kush" strain. He has been an outspoken proponent of medical and recreational cannabis use throughout his career.

Finally, Khalifa is known to have at least one major real estate asset: a home in the Los Angeles suburb Encino, California, which he purchased in 2019 for $3.5 million. The house has five bedrooms and 6,000 square feet of living space in total.

Even with all that, Khalifa is not resting on his laurels. The rapper remains a massive star to this day and is due for a big project any time now, which may add to his already considerable wealth.