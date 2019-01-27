Kanye West Collaborator The Game Reveals Explicit Lyrics About Kim Kardashian

Rapper The Game has a new song on the way detailing his sexual history with Kim Kardashian, throwing in an apology to Kanye West for good measure.

The Game has a new album on the horizon, and he held a listening party on Thursday to give friends and fans a sneak peek. The rapper has a long history of picking feuds with other famous people, and now it seems that one of the biggest celebrity power couples is in his sights.

“I held Kim Kardashian by the throat, n—,” The Game rapped. “I made her swallow my kids until she choked, n—. I should apologize, ’cause Ye my folks, n—.”

The shocking lyrical preview came from an attendee of The Game’s listening party. So far, neither Kardashian nor West have responded publicly to the track, though many are anticipating a new beef between the rappers. Meanwhile, The Game has addressed the controversy on his Instagram Story, apparently disappointed that three lines overshadowed the impression left by the rest of his album.

“I said what I said,” he wrote. “I didn’t start rapping to be a nice guy. I speak my truths to my fans… If you don’t like it don’t listen to it. F— you. … One bar got everybody in their feelings. On a scale of 1-19 bout how mad are you.”

The Game and Kardashian did have a brief relationship, according to a report by TMZ. There are photos of the two together at public outings years ago, and The Game even rapped explicitly about Kardashian once before. In a 2016 song called “Sauce,” he claimed to have had sex with “three Kardashians,” though sources close to the family said that this was not true.

Meanwhile, friends of The Game reportedly urged him to pull his Kardashian lyrics before his record listening party. Sources said that the song has been finished for weeks, and friends have been begging him to change it or at least reach out to West and Kardashian before it comes out. However, the rapper is determined to release it as-is.

Of course, fans have reason to expect West to react harshly to the song. In the past, he has lashed out at Nick Cannon — another of Kardashian’s exes — for speaking about their history publicly. This year, he has been embroiled in a feud with Drake, as many speculate that the rapper has some kind of secret past with Kardashian as well.

West has been off of Twitter all month. If a response is coming, it will break a long-held silence for the rapper.