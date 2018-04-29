Kanye West Forgives Mom’s Surgeon in Strange Album Cover Photo

Kanye West has revealed possible album art for his next album, and it calls back to the death of his late mother, Donda West.

Donda died not long after receiving breast reduction surgery due to complications from the procedure. In a new tweet from West, he wants to use a photo of the man who performed the surgery as his album art, as a symbol of forgiveness.

“This is my album cover,” West wrote a friend via text message. “This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams, the person who performed my mom’s final surgery. Do You Have any title ideas?”

He added, “I want to forgive and stop hating.”

The man West was texting, presumed to be visual collaborator Wes Lang, responds with the phrase “LOVE EVERYONE,” to which West replies “I love that.”

West continued his philosophy into a follow-up tweet that urged fans to contact a person they have resented and tell them they love them.

“I’ve got a new challenge for everyone today,” West wrote. “Pick somebody that you had an argument with that you think you hate maybe even someone you haven’t spoken to in years and contact that person and tell them I love you.”

Adams has not publicly commented on West’s planned use of his image. He maintains a low profile since the initial backlash to Donda’s death nearly ruined his career. He has always maintained his innocence, saying that Donda was not looked after properly while recovering at home.

This tweet is one of the latest unexpected remarks from West in recent days.

On Wednesday, he started a media storm when he began tweeting supportive remarks about President Donald Trump, much to fans’ and friends’ disappointment.

In particular, one message from the “Stronger” rapper caught Trump’s eye and elicited a response.

“You don’t have to agree with Trump, but the mob can’t make me not love him,” West wrote. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

Trump responded positively to the shoutout from West and quote tweeted the message from his official account.

“Thank you Kanye, very cool!” Trump wrote.