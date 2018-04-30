Doctor on Kanye West Album Cover Delivers Kanye-Like Response

The doctor who is featured on the announced artwork for Kanye West’s next album has spoken about his peculiar photo choice.

In a tweet posted Saturday, West revealed that his next album, tentatively titled LOVE EVERYONE, would feature a photo of Dr. Jan Adams on its cover. Adams is the doctor who performed a breast reduction surgery on West’s mother, Donda West, shortly before her death. Her death has been attributed to surgery complications, and has been debated whether or not Adams or family members helping with aftercare are to blame.

The Blast reached out to Adams about West’s decision to publicly forgive him for the alleged misdeeds, and he responded with a brief and strange answer.

Adams simply said, “It’s a MacGuffen…”

A MacGuffen is a plot device in fiction that serves no purpose to the overall meaning of the story, but seems like a main component of the plot. The most cited example of this device the money that Marion Crane steals at the beginning of Psycho. The stolen money ends up not having a meaning; it simply puts Crane on the run and causes her to end up at the Bates Motel.

It is unclear what exactly Adams meant by using the term in reference to the album art.

Regardless, West seems genuine in his forgiveness, which he discussed with a friend before posting the conversation on Twitter.

“This is my album cover,” West wrote a friend via text message. “This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams, the person who performed my mom’s final surgery. Do you have any title ideas?”

He added, “I want to forgive and stop hating.”

The man West was texting, presumed to be visual collaborator Wes Lang, responds with the phrase “LOVE EVERYONE,” to which West replies “I love that.”

West continued his philosophy into a follow-up tweet that urged fans to contact a person they have resented and tell them they love them.

“I’ve got a new challenge for everyone today,” West wrote. “Pick somebody that you had an argument with that you think you hate maybe even someone you haven’t spoken to in years and contact that person and tell them I love you.”

West’s new album, LOVE EVERYONE, will be released on June 1.